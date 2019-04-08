HomeStreet (HMST) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HMST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HomeStreet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 26th. FIG Partners raised HomeStreet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded HomeStreet from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut HomeStreet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on HomeStreet to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $28.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $31.55. The firm has a market cap of $774.76 million, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.72.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.76 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 7.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,968,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,253,000 after acquiring an additional 91,856 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,271,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,193,000 after acquiring an additional 20,458 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,562,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,410,000 after acquiring an additional 20,345 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,562,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,410,000 after acquiring an additional 20,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 795,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,894,000 after acquiring an additional 14,795 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

