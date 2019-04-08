HomeStreet (HMST) PT Raised to $32.00 at DA Davidson

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at DA Davidson to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HMST. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. B. Riley boosted their price target on HomeStreet to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $28.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. HomeStreet has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $31.55. The company has a market cap of $774.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.72.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.76 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 5.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HomeStreet will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HomeStreet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,968,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,253,000 after buying an additional 91,856 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,271,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,193,000 after acquiring an additional 20,458 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,562,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,410,000 after acquiring an additional 20,345 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,562,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,410,000 after acquiring an additional 20,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 795,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,894,000 after acquiring an additional 14,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

