Home Depot Inc (HD) Shares Sold by Dempze Nancy E

Dempze Nancy E decreased its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 2.2% of Dempze Nancy E’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 1,658 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,844 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Watch Point Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 6,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 22,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.67, for a total value of $1,006,451.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,030 shares in the company, valued at $9,423,710.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 23,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total transaction of $4,343,489.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,880,702.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,194 shares of company stock worth $7,553,141. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. DZ Bank downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $224.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Home Depot from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America set a $195.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.61.

Shares of HD stock opened at $202.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $215.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $26.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,441.05% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

