Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Hologic were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth $2,796,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 6.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,438,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,916,000 after purchasing an additional 146,726 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 25.4% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the third quarter valued at $258,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $47.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $48.82.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $830.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.22 million. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 25.59% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HOLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Hologic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Cowen downgraded Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.28 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.52.

In other news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 4,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $200,985.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 12,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $585,888.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 168,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,662.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,378 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,836. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

