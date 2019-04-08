HitCoin Price Tops $0.0001 (HTC)

HitCoin (CURRENCY:HTC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last week, HitCoin has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One HitCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. HitCoin has a total market cap of $962,114.00 and $0.00 worth of HitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.12 or 0.02569607 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00011265 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000412 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006843 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002000 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000759 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00001199 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

About HitCoin

HitCoin (HTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. HitCoin’s total supply is 20,996,318,099 coins and its circulating supply is 10,996,318,099 coins. HitCoin’s official website is hitcoininfo.com . HitCoin’s official Twitter account is @HitcoinPH and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HitCoin

HitCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HitCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

