Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS) Insider Sells £53,277.60 in Stock

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS) insider Mark Pegler sold 4,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,264 ($16.52), for a total value of £53,277.60 ($69,616.62).

Mark Pegler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 14th, Mark Pegler sold 13,323 shares of Hill & Smith stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,171 ($15.30), for a total transaction of £156,012.33 ($203,857.74).

Shares of HILS traded down GBX 21 ($0.27) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,270 ($16.59). 64,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.91, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Hill & Smith Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 877.50 ($11.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,538 ($20.10). The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 21.80 ($0.28) per share. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Hill & Smith’s previous dividend of $10.00. Hill & Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 0.74%.

HILS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.90) price objective on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Monday, February 11th.

About Hill & Smith

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC designs, manufactures, and supplies infrastructure products; and provides galvanizing services. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Products  Utilities; Infrastructure Products – Roads; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Infrastructure Products  Utilities segment provides industrial floorings, plastic drainage pipes, security fencing, industrial platforms and flooring, glass reinforced composite railway platforms, flood prevention barriers, plastic drainage pipes, energy grid components, pipe supports, and steel and composite products for a range of infrastructure markets, including energy creation and distribution, rail, water, and house building.

