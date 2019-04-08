Hero Price Tops $0.0287 on Major Exchanges (HERO)

Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Hero token can now be bought for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000710 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hero has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $282.00 worth of Hero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hero has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hero Token Profile

Hero’s launch date was March 8th, 2018. Hero’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens. The Reddit community for Hero is /r/HeroToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hero is herotoken.io . The official message board for Hero is medium.com/@HeroToken . Hero’s official Twitter account is @herotokenio

Hero Token Trading

Hero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

