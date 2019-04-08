Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $9.97 Million Stake in PBF Energy Inc (PBF)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 53,800 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $9,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 3,260.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,568,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,723 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 675.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,260,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,838. PBF Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $28.66 and a 52-week high of $53.91. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Nimbley acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $750,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,990,679.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered PBF Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine downgraded PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

