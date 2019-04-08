Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $45.83 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 597,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,581 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy comprises approximately 2.1% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $45,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 49,883,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,505,778,000 after buying an additional 825,191 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,209,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,373,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,107 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,968,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,069,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,056,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $646,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,392,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,737,000 after purchasing an additional 613,093 shares in the last quarter. 58.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 2,500 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $178,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,156.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director D Maybank Hagood purchased 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.34 per share, with a total value of $150,008.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,111.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.67. 3,492,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,928,332. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.53 and a fifty-two week high of $77.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.9175 per share. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

