Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $18.29 Million Position in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 222,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Southwest Gas accounts for about 0.8% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $18,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. UBS Group set a $93.00 price target on shares of Southwest Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Chestnut sold 1,700 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $142,018.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,563.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Eric Debonis sold 1,400 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $117,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,987.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SWX traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.08. The stock had a trading volume of 197,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,011. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.37. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $68.21 and a 12-month high of $85.97.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $786.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.47 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is a boost from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.52%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

