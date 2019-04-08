HENKEL AG & CO/S (HENKY) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.36

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.358 per share on Monday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th.

Shares of HENKY stock opened at $22.86 on Monday. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a 52 week low of $22.12 and a 52 week high of $31.81. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get HENKEL AG & CO/S alerts:

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. HENKEL AG & CO/S had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that HENKEL AG & CO/S will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/08/henkel-ag-co-s-henky-plans-annual-dividend-of-0-36.html.

About HENKEL AG & CO/S

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for HENKEL AG & CO/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HENKEL AG & CO/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.