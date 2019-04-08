Hemisphere Media Group (HMTV) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th.
Hemisphere Media Group stock opened at $14.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Hemisphere Media Group has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $14.73.
Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile
Hemisphere Media Group Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 21 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.
