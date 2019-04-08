Hemisphere Media Group (HMTV) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th.

Get Hemisphere Media Group alerts:

Hemisphere Media Group stock opened at $14.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Hemisphere Media Group has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $14.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMTV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,435,000 after purchasing an additional 17,496 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 65,858 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 722,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after purchasing an additional 35,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hemisphere Media Group in the third quarter valued at about $197,000. 30.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

Hemisphere Media Group Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 21 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.