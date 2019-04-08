Hecla Mining (HL) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HL. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $3.50) on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hecla Mining from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Hecla Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Hecla Mining from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $2.45 in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.28.

NYSE:HL opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.21. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $4.15. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 0.39.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Hecla Mining’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 353,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 76,902 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 32.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 327,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 79,591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 19.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 29,221 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 13.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 469,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 54,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 7.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 476,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 31,801 shares during the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

