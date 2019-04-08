Headinvest LLC Has $4 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Headinvest LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 86.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,449 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,311,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $66.25 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $72.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

