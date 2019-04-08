Head to Head Survey: Mobivity (MFON) versus Qumu (QUMU)

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) and Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Mobivity and Qumu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobivity -40.81% -1,195.28% -70.00% Qumu -14.46% -58.61% -11.99%

Mobivity has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qumu has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Mobivity and Qumu, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobivity 0 0 0 0 N/A Qumu 0 1 1 0 2.50

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.6% of Qumu shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Mobivity shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Qumu shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mobivity and Qumu’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobivity $8.59 million 4.69 -$5.94 million N/A N/A Qumu $25.01 million 1.04 -$3.62 million ($0.96) -2.78

Qumu has higher revenue and earnings than Mobivity.

Summary

Qumu beats Mobivity on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mobivity Company Profile

Mobivity Holdings Corp. develops and operates proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. Its platforms consist of software for phones, tablets, PCs, and point-of-sale systems, which enable resellers, brands, and enterprises to market their products and services to consumers through text messages sent directly to the consumers via mobile phones, mobile smartphone applications, and dynamically printed receipt content. The company captures transaction details, analyzes the data, and motivates customers and employees to take actions that enhance business performance through its recurrency platform. Its recurrency platform that unlocks POS and mobile data to help transforming customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights, including recapture, which captures, normalizes, integrates, and stores transaction data for any POS system; recognition that consist of various reporting and analytics tools to uncover patterns in the buying behaviors of consumers; receipt, which unlocks the power of transactional data to create relevant and timely customer messages; reach that transforms standard SMS messaging into a data-driven marketing medium; and reup, which aids marketing to align focusing its attention on engaging the customer and trying to change their buying behavior. The company markets and sells its services through direct sales, resellers, and agents, as well as online. The company is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers Qumu Qx Enterprise Video Platform, an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform. The company also provides maintenance and support, professional, and other services. The company markets its products to customers in the banking, finance and insurance, manufacturing, services and consulting, telecom and technology, and biotech and health care markets through direct sales and channel partners in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Rimage Corporation and changed its name to Qumu Corporation in September 2013. Qumu Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

