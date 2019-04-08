Head-To-Head Contrast: Tarena International (TEDU) & Hailiang Education Group (HLG)

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) and Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Tarena International and Hailiang Education Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tarena International 3 0 0 0 1.00 Hailiang Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tarena International presently has a consensus price target of $6.90, suggesting a potential upside of 29.21%. Given Tarena International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tarena International is more favorable than Hailiang Education Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.4% of Tarena International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Hailiang Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Tarena International has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hailiang Education Group has a beta of -0.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tarena International and Hailiang Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tarena International -26.91% -49.52% -26.84% Hailiang Education Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tarena International and Hailiang Education Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tarena International $323.79 million 0.91 -$90.02 million ($1.57) -3.40 Hailiang Education Group $171.86 million 6.12 $34.21 million N/A N/A

Hailiang Education Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tarena International.

Summary

Hailiang Education Group beats Tarena International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes in the People's Republic of China. It offers education courses in 13 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, and Python; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules. The company also provides three kid education programs under the TongchengTongmei brand name. As of December 31, 2017, it had a network of 184 directly managed learning centers in 59 cities. Tarena International, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Hailiang Education Group

Hailiang Education Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 educational services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates six affiliated schools that include Hailiang Primary School, Hailiang Junior Middle School, Hailiang Senior Middle School, Hailiang High School of Art, Hailiang Experimental High School, and Hailiang Foreign Language School; and sixteen managed schools. It also offers management consulting, educational training and logistic, hotel management, sports activities consulting, school management, and purchasing and transportation services, as well as after-school enrichment program, overseas study trip, and international study programs. In addition, the company's schools offer basic educational programs and international programs at the primary school, middle school, and high school levels, as well as courses designed for students to become admitted to programs, such as A-levels courses for the United Kingdom universities, SAT courses for the United States universities, and VCE courses for the Australia universities for students planning to apply to undergraduate programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia. As of June 30, 2018, it had 22,110 students enrolled in its schools. Hailiang Education Group Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

