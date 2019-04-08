Head to Head Contrast: JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) versus Regions Financial (RF)

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Regions Financial and JPMorgan Chase & Co., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regions Financial 1 6 7 1 2.53 JPMorgan Chase & Co. 0 9 10 0 2.53

Regions Financial currently has a consensus price target of $17.28, indicating a potential upside of 14.12%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus price target of $122.84, indicating a potential upside of 16.64%. Given JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe JPMorgan Chase & Co. is more favorable than Regions Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Regions Financial and JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regions Financial 27.23% 10.84% 1.27% JPMorgan Chase & Co. 24.71% 14.07% 1.24%

Dividends

Regions Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Regions Financial pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Regions Financial has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and JPMorgan Chase & Co. has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Regions Financial has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.4% of Regions Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Regions Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Regions Financial and JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regions Financial $6.41 billion 2.40 $1.76 billion $1.36 11.13 JPMorgan Chase & Co. $131.41 billion 2.75 $32.47 billion $9.00 11.70

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Regions Financial. Regions Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JPMorgan Chase & Co., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

JPMorgan Chase & Co. beats Regions Financial on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services. It serves corporate, middle market, and commercial real estate developers and investors. The Consumer Bank segment provides consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, branch small business and indirect loans, consumer credit cards, and other consumer loans, as well as the corresponding deposit relationships. The Wealth Management segment offers credit related products, and retirement and savings solutions; and trust and investment management, asset management, and estate planning services to individuals, businesses, governmental institutions, and non-profit entities. The company also provides investment and insurance products; low income housing tax credit corporate fund syndication services; and other specialty financing services. As of February 21, 2019, it operated 1,500 banking offices and 2,000 automated teller machines across the South, Midwest, and Texas. Regions Financial Corporation was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services. The CIB segment provides investment banking products and services, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, and capital-raising in equity and debt markets, as well as loan origination and syndication; treasury services, such as cash management and liquidity solutions; and cash securities and derivative instruments, risk management solutions, prime brokerage, and research. This segment also offers securities services, including custody, fund accounting and administration, and securities lending products for asset managers, insurance companies, and public and private investment funds. The CB segment provides financial solutions, including lending, treasury, investment banking, and asset management to corporations, municipalities, financial institutions, and nonprofit entities, as well as financing to real estate investors and owners. The AWM segment offers investment and wealth management services across various asset classes, such as equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market funds; multi-asset investment management services; retirement products and services; and brokerage and banking services comprising trusts, estates, loans, mortgages, and deposits. The company also provides ATMs; digital covering online and mobile; and telephone banking services. JPMorgan Chase & Co. was founded in 1799 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

