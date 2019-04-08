Head-To-Head Comparison: Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO) versus Covetrus (CVET)

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) and Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Covetrus 0 1 3 0 2.75 Diplomat Pharmacy 2 8 2 0 2.00

Covetrus presently has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.66%. Diplomat Pharmacy has a consensus target price of $10.82, indicating a potential upside of 90.13%. Given Diplomat Pharmacy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Diplomat Pharmacy is more favorable than Covetrus.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Covetrus N/A N/A N/A Diplomat Pharmacy -5.50% 5.51% 2.18%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Covetrus $3.78 billion 0.98 $100.86 million N/A N/A Diplomat Pharmacy $5.49 billion 0.08 -$302.27 million $0.20 28.45

Covetrus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Diplomat Pharmacy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.8% of Diplomat Pharmacy shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of Diplomat Pharmacy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Diplomat Pharmacy beats Covetrus on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc. operates as an animal-health technology and services company. The company engages in the distribution of pharmaceuticals, nutrition products, consumable products, diagnostic tests, small and large equipment, laboratory products, surgical products, and others. It also develops, sells, and distributes practice management software systems and computer hardware for animal health customers, as well as offers software support, data driven applications, training and education, client communication services, and value-added services. In addition, the company operates technology platform that encompasses and integrates the functionality of pharmacy service, and prescription and inventory management in a single, secure, and regulatory-compliant system. It serves animal health practices and clinics in the companion animal and equine markets in North America, Europe, and Australasia. Covetrus, Inc. is headquartered in Portland, Maine.

Diplomat Pharmacy Company Profile

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems. The company's primary focus is on medication management programs for individuals with complex chronic diseases, including oncology, immunology, hepatitis, multiple sclerosis, specialized infusion therapy, and various other serious or long-term conditions. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Flint, Michigan.

