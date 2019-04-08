Head-To-Head Analysis: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) versus Bausch Health Companies (BHC)

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bausch Health Companies and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bausch Health Companies 4 4 10 0 2.33 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical 0 3 14 0 2.82

Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus price target of $27.32, indicating a potential upside of 8.78%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus price target of $78.53, indicating a potential upside of 5.61%. Given Bausch Health Companies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Bausch Health Companies is more favorable than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Volatility & Risk

Bausch Health Companies has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bausch Health Companies and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bausch Health Companies $8.38 billion 1.05 -$4.15 billion $4.02 6.25 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical $51.49 million 74.06 -$197.61 million ($7.39) -10.06

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bausch Health Companies. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bausch Health Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.7% of Bausch Health Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of Bausch Health Companies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bausch Health Companies and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bausch Health Companies -50.83% 39.91% 4.13% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical -383.75% -35.26% -30.62%

Summary

Bausch Health Companies beats Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products. The Bausch + Lomb/International segment offers products with a focus on the vision care, surgical, and consumer and ophthalmology Rx products in the United States; and Solta products, branded and generic pharmaceutical products, OTC products, and medical device products, and Bausch + Lomb products in Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The Salix segment provides gastroenterology products in the United States. The Ortho Dermatologics segment offers dermatological products in the United States; and Solta medical aesthetic devices internationally. The Diversified Products segment provides pharmaceutical products in the areas of neurology and other therapeutic classes, as well as generic and dentistry products in the United States. The company was formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. and changed its name to Bausch Health Companies Inc. in July 2018. Bausch Health Companies Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D. Kakkis on April 22, 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

