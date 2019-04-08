Head-To-Head Analysis: BioNano Genomics (BNGO) vs. Its Competitors

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ: BNGO) is one of 24 public companies in the “Analytical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare BioNano Genomics to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get BioNano Genomics alerts:

11.4% of BioNano Genomics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BioNano Genomics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioNano Genomics N/A N/A N/A BioNano Genomics Competitors -235.98% -26.73% -12.21%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BioNano Genomics and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BioNano Genomics $12.00 million -$18.50 million -1.70 BioNano Genomics Competitors $1.14 billion $146.23 million 13.73

BioNano Genomics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than BioNano Genomics. BioNano Genomics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BioNano Genomics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioNano Genomics 0 0 2 0 3.00 BioNano Genomics Competitors 163 861 1231 64 2.52

BioNano Genomics presently has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 159.01%. As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential downside of 4.28%. Given BioNano Genomics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe BioNano Genomics is more favorable than its peers.

BioNano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics. Its Saphyr system comprises an instrument, chip consumables, reagents, and a suite of data analysis tools. The company's Bionano prep kits and labeling kits provide the critical reagents and protocols needed to extract and label high molecular weight DNA for use with the Saphyr system; and data solutions offering includes a suite of hardware and software for end-to-end experiment management, algorithms for assembling genome maps, and algorithms and databases for bioinformatics processing. It sells its instruments and consumables for research use applications primarily to laboratories associated with academic and governmental research institutions, as well as to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and contract research companies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Bionano Genomics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BioNano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.