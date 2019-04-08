Hayden Royal LLC Takes $376,000 Position in ISHARES TR/MBS ETF (MBB)

Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new position in ISHARES TR/MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in ISHARES TR/MBS ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 265,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,258,000 after purchasing an additional 31,591 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in ISHARES TR/MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,865,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ISHARES TR/MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in ISHARES TR/MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ISHARES TR/MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000.

Shares of ISHARES TR/MBS ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $105.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,708. ISHARES TR/MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $101.75 and a twelve month high of $106.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2707 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%.

ISHARES TR/MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

