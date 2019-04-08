Havven Price Hits $0.0472 on Top Exchanges (HAV)

Havven (CURRENCY:HAV) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. Havven has a total market cap of $3.16 million and $43,347.00 worth of Havven was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Havven has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. One Havven token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0472 or 0.00001226 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid, Gate.io, Tidex and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00353052 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019587 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.72 or 0.01597715 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00240071 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005691 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Havven Token Profile

Havven’s launch date was January 7th, 2018. Havven’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,060,807 tokens. The Reddit community for Havven is /r/havven and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Havven’s official Twitter account is @havven_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Havven’s official website is havven.io . The official message board for Havven is blog.havven.io

Havven Token Trading

Havven can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, Liquid, Gate.io and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Havven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Havven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Havven using one of the exchanges listed above.

