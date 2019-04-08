Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG) Position Reduced by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the period. Harley-Davidson comprises about 2.0% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Harley-Davidson worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOG. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HOG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.46.
Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.16). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $955.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 91173.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 39.68%.
About Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson, Inc primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.
Featured Story: Preferred Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.