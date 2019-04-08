Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG) Position Reduced by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the period. Harley-Davidson comprises about 2.0% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Harley-Davidson worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOG. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

HOG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.46.

HOG traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $40.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,900,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,721. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $46.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.16). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $955.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 91173.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/08/harley-davidson-inc-hog-position-reduced-by-fv-capital-management-llc.html.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.