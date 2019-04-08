Halsey Associates Inc. CT Has $15.27 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Halsey Associates Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,094 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,602 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 2.9% of Halsey Associates Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Halsey Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $15,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,261,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 625,131 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,259,000 after acquiring an additional 221,699 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 653,570 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after purchasing an additional 33,573 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,468,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 320,543 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $20,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $75.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $75.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 193.00%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho set a $75.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.30.

In related news, insider John Culver sold 169,096 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $11,635,495.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clifford Burrows sold 152,634 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $10,260,057.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 311,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,910,999.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 565,806 shares of company stock worth $38,789,988. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

