Groupon Inc (GRPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $557.09 Million

Brokerages forecast that Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) will report sales of $557.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $585.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $548.90 million. Groupon reported sales of $626.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Groupon will report full year sales of $2.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Groupon.

Get Groupon alerts:

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The coupon company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Groupon had a positive return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $799.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Groupon in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,697,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,775,281. Groupon has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $9,990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRPN. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Groupon by 130.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,326 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Groupon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Groupon by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,035 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

Featured Story: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Groupon (GRPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.