Griffin Securities Weighs in on Halliburton’s FY2020 Earnings (HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Stock analysts at Griffin Securities reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Halliburton in a report issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now anticipates that the oilfield services company will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.50.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HAL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Citigroup set a $39.00 target price on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. UBS Group set a $40.00 target price on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 target price on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Halliburton stock opened at $30.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $54.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 387.5% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 975 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Halliburton news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 5,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $168,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,339.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Anne L. Beaty sold 2,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $75,115.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,425.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

