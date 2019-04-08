Greenland Minerals and Energy Limited (GGG) Insider Anthony (Tony) Ho Purchases 250,000 Shares of Stock

Greenland Minerals and Energy Limited (ASX:GGG) insider Anthony (Tony) Ho bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$12,750.00 ($9,042.55).

GGG opened at A$0.06 ($0.04) on Monday. Greenland Minerals and Energy Limited has a one year low of A$0.05 ($0.03) and a one year high of A$0.11 ($0.07). The company has a market cap of $67.96 million and a PE ratio of -20.00.

Greenland Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for rare earth elements, uranium, and zinc. It primarily focuses on advancing the Kvanefjeld multi-element project located in southern Greenland. The company was formerly known as Greenland Minerals and Energy Limited and changed its name to Greenland Minerals Limited in June 2018.

