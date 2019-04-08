Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (GLDD) Stake Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,228,732 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $34,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 129.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 15,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 662,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 30,425 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,976,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,655,000 after purchasing an additional 26,259 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 170.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 40,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 171.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 74,600 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

In related news, Director Ryan Levenson sold 175,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $1,452,386.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,556.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider David E. Simonelli sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total value of $184,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 324,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,658,645.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,444,957 shares of company stock worth $12,150,187 in the last 90 days. 4.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $9.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.02 million, a PE ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $9.52.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.55 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Dredging, and Environmental & Infrastructure. The Dredging segment is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

