Graphcoin Market Cap Tops $5,498.00 (GRPH)

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One Graphcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Graphcoin has traded down 70.5% against the U.S. dollar. Graphcoin has a total market capitalization of $5,498.00 and approximately $38.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Graphcoin alerts:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00063085 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00037829 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00001837 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005770 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000202 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 70% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Printex (PRTX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Mirai (MRI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Graphcoin Coin Profile

Graphcoin (CRYPTO:GRPH) is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 14,591,532 coins and its circulating supply is 8,871,561 coins. Graphcoin’s official website is graphcoin.net . The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin

Buying and Selling Graphcoin

Graphcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graphcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graphcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graphcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.