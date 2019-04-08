Golden Star Resources (GSS) Trading 6.6% Higher

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) shares traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.51 and last traded at $4.50. 903,754 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 198% from the average session volume of 303,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

Several brokerages have commented on GSS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price target on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Monday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $57.34 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 41,577 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

