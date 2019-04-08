Global Net Lease Inc (GNL) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,992 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.52% of Global Net Lease worth $6,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,084,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,926,000 after buying an additional 889,771 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 572.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 598,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,468,000 after buying an additional 509,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Global Net Lease by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,610,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,223,000 after buying an additional 471,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Global Net Lease by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,610,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,223,000 after buying an additional 471,874 shares during the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on GNL shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Global Net Lease presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

In related news, CEO James Larry Nelson acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.41 per share, with a total value of $110,460.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNL opened at $19.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Global Net Lease Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $22.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.1775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.12%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 99.53%.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

