Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Stake Decreased by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up 1.3% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 361.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Raymond James set a $94.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.29.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $67.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $86.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.32 and a 12 month high of $79.61.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

In related news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 19,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $1,279,081.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 143,567 shares in the company, valued at $9,630,474.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $175,689.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,429.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,433. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

