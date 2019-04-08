Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK) Holdings Cut by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,483 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter valued at about $229,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROCK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $40.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.53. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $49.10.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $240.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.45 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

