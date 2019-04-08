GetBusy (GETB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $28.60

Shares of GetBusy PLC (LON:GETB) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28.60 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 28.60 ($0.37), with a volume of 75665 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.50 ($0.39).

Separately, Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of GetBusy in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 52 ($0.68) price objective on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62.

GetBusy Plc develops and sells document management software products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company focuses on electronic document management, communication, and productivity. It offers SmartVault, a cloud document management system for small and medium enterprises; and Virtual Cabinet, a desktop document management system designed for medium to large enterprise businesses, which allows businesses to automatically file their emails, search content inside their stored documents, approve documents, track files, generate end-to-end audits, and optimize processes and workflows.

