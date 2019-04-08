Geode Capital Management LLC Has $14.96 Million Holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NHC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,747 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $14,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in National HealthCare by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of National HealthCare in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NHC opened at $74.88 on Monday. National HealthCare Co. has a 52 week low of $59.07 and a 52 week high of $86.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%.

In related news, Director Ernest G. Burgess III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $197,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,799,986. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

