Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 209,432 Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,814,612 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 209,432 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Oasis Petroleum worth $15,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 835.9% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 5,060,562 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $71,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519,836 shares during the period. Oslo Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 6,383,980 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,280 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,902,358 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $21,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,956 shares during the period. Precocity Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Precocity Capital LP now owns 2,525,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,523,088 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $119,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,789 shares during the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OAS opened at $6.40 on Monday. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a one year low of $4.74 and a one year high of $14.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.13.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $599.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.45 million. Oasis Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OAS. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Williams Capital set a $11.00 price objective on Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Oasis Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Oasis Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.44.

In other Oasis Petroleum news, VP Michael H. Lou sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $241,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 536,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,237,542.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

