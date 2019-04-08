Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 14,030 Shares of BancFirst Co. (BANF)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 319,022 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $15,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BancFirst by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in BancFirst by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BancFirst in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in BancFirst by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Get BancFirst alerts:

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $54.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BancFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $65.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $100.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.57 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 14.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/08/geode-capital-management-llc-acquires-14030-shares-of-bancfirst-co-banf.html.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF).

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.