Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,236,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,818 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.45% of Genworth Financial worth $10,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Genworth Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 198,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 110,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 359,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNW has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

GNW stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Genworth Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $5.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.51.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 1.41%. Genworth Financial’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genworth Financial Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

