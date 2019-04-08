GenWealth Group Inc. Sells 81 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (MDY)

GenWealth Group Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 882.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $354.66. 54,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,653. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $284.45 and a one year high of $374.10.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/08/genwealth-group-inc-sells-81-shares-of-spdr-sp-midcap-400-etf-trust-mdy.html.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.8844 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.