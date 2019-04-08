GenWealth Group Inc. Acquires 1,952 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)

GenWealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 14.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF comprises about 0.5% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 139.9% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.04. The stock had a trading volume of 569 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,431. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $61.52 and a 52 week high of $64.71.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
