Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 13,009 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of GAP worth $10,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 9,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in GAP by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,290 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in GAP by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,605 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in GAP by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 83,245 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management boosted its position in GAP by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 44,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Get GAP alerts:

In other GAP news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 11,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $311,863.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie Gruber sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $185,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $26.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.53. Gap Inc has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. GAP had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 6.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gap Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. GAP’s payout ratio is currently 37.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of GAP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of GAP from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/08/gap-inc-gps-holdings-decreased-by-principal-financial-group-inc.html.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, and Intermix brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS).

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.