Galaxy Entertainment Group (GXYEF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Galaxy Entertainment Group from a “mkt perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Galaxy Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of GXYEF opened at $7.86 on Monday. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $9.48.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services. It owns and operates Galaxy Macau, an integrated resort; Broadway Macau, a landmark entertainment and food street destination situated; and StarWorld Macau, a 5-star hotel located in the Macau Peninsula, as well as City Club casinos.

