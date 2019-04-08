Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) Holdings Increased by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GUT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gabelli Utility Trust by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,118 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Gabelli Utility Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Gabelli Utility Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gabelli Utility Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Gabelli Utility Trust by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the period.

GUT opened at $6.95 on Monday. Gabelli Utility Trust has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $7.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%.

Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

