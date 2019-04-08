F&V Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Allstate Corp (ALL)

F&V Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. Allstate makes up 3.7% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in Allstate by 65.4% during the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 170,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,072,000 after buying an additional 67,490 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,524,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Allstate by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $1.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,571,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.82. Allstate Corp has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $102.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 price objective on Allstate and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.50.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

