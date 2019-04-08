Future1coin (F1C) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,038.00

Future1coin (CURRENCY:F1C) traded up 54.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One Future1coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Mercatox. Future1coin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $6,038.00 worth of Future1coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Future1coin has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Future1coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006820 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00353450 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019441 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.81 or 0.01593772 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00240407 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005705 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00001034 BTC.

About Future1coin

Future1coin’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for Future1coin is future1coin.com . Future1coin’s official Twitter account is @kishoresg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Future1coin

Future1coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Future1coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Future1coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Future1coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Future1coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Future1coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.