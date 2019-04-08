FTS International (FTSI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “FTS International Inc. provider of hydraulic fracturing service primarily in North America. The company’s services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production, companies in shale and other unconventional resource formations. FTS International Inc. is based in Cisco, Texas. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of FTS International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of FTS International in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FTS International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of FTS International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.68.

Shares of FTS International stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. FTS International has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $22.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.15 million. FTS International had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 933.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FTS International will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTSI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTS International by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 101,729 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FTS International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in FTS International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FTS International by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 279,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 32,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in FTS International by 365.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 8,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

