Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 149 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 116,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,072,000 after buying an additional 9,472 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 130,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,845,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,891,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,046,218,000 after buying an additional 30,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.23, for a total value of $300,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,921.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.37, for a total value of $18,718,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 65,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,679,219.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,273 shares of company stock valued at $44,907,567 in the last quarter. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $401.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a one year low of $217.64 and a one year high of $403.79.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 318.99%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $422.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.71.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

