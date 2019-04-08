Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Invests $365,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $160.07 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $124.85 and a 52 week high of $162.36.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/08/foundations-investment-advisors-llc-invests-365000-in-vanguard-growth-etf-vug.html.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.