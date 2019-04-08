Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Invests $365,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $160.07 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $124.85 and a 52 week high of $162.36.
Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
