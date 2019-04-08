Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (GIM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the quarter. Templeton Global Income Fund makes up 0.2% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Templeton Global Income Fund worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. 28.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Templeton Global Income Fund stock opened at $6.34 on Monday. Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $6.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Templeton Global Income Fund Profile

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

