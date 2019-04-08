Forty Seven Inc (FTSV) Director Irving Weissman Sells 9,900 Shares

Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) Director Irving Weissman sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $169,389.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Irving Weissman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 29th, Irving Weissman sold 100 shares of Forty Seven stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $1,800.00.
- On Tuesday, March 26th, Irving Weissman sold 10,000 shares of Forty Seven stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $159,800.00.
- On Wednesday, February 27th, Irving Weissman sold 26,384 shares of Forty Seven stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $448,000.32.
- On Monday, February 4th, Irving Weissman sold 9,664 shares of Forty Seven stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $145,153.28.
- On Monday, January 28th, Irving Weissman sold 336 shares of Forty Seven stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $5,040.00.
- On Wednesday, January 9th, Irving Weissman sold 10,000 shares of Forty Seven stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $170,500.00.
Forty Seven stock opened at $17.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $545.07 million and a P/E ratio of -4.65. Forty Seven Inc has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $23.83.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTSV shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Sunday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.66 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Forty Seven in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Forty Seven in a research note on Friday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forty Seven from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Forty Seven during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Forty Seven by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Forty Seven in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forty Seven in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forty Seven during the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Forty Seven Company Profile
Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors.
